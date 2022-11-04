Food prices

Cheese and eggs on sale at a stall in the Capucin Market, in Bordeaux, France, on May 27.

 Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

Global food prices steadied in October, as supply disruptions wrought by the war in Ukraine were partly offset by slowing demand for staples.

Good weather has bolstered supplies of crops like barley, and soaring inflation is curbing trade of goods from cheese to pork. That has helped buffer supply shocks from the Black Sea and brought a monthly food-cost index from the United Nations 0.1% lower in October, holding at its lowest since January.