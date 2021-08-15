MOULTONBOROUGH — When Corky Newcomb ran out of bullets, he began a new career as a sports inventor with products that include an “automatic curveball” that he threw to the greatest hitter in baseball history, and his latest — a glow-in-the-dark pickleball.
Decades ago, Newcomb, 70, developed the NITELITE Golf Ball, and later this month his LITE4NITE pickleball will hit the market.
Paddletek, one of his distributors, just placed its first order for 15,000 balls and 20,000 lightsticks, which will ship at the end of August, Newcomb said via email.
Academy Sports, which has 250 stores, ordered 5,000 balls, and representatives for Newcomb are working with Dick’s Sporting Goods to carry them, he said. He is also approaching other retailers and soon expects to be selling his products on Amazon.
The New Jersey native has called the Lakes Region home since 1961. His parents, Jane and the late Nelson Newcomb, relocated the family to Tuftonboro Neck on Lake Winnipesaukee, where they operated the seasonal Pick Point Lodge & Cottages from 1954 until 1994.
A pitcher and catcher at Kingswood Regional High School, Newcomb attended the University of New Hampshire, where he earned a degree in business. He went on to work in sales for Sonesta Hotels in Houston and while there first enjoyed the thrill of coming up with the idea for a product and then seeing it take form.
Newcomb is the great-great-grandson of William Faulks, who as a member of a New Jersey division was twice wounded on June 27, 1862 at the Civil War battle of Gaines Mill in northern Virginia.
Newcomb visited the site and found it littered with bullets. He hired a crew to recover the bullets, then cleaned, mounted and started selling them, with the posh retailer Neiman Marcus among his retail clients.
But eventually, there were no more bullets to sell and Newcomb realized two things: He didn’t want to be in the hospitality business anymore and he needed a new product to sell.
Drawing on his athletic experience, he came up with the glowing football and in 1985, he invented a lighted golf ball. Over the years, he’s developed a portfolio of more than 40 products, including a flying disc that also whistles to your dog as it flies.
Tennis coach Dennis Van der Meer has plugged a hand exerciser that Newcomb invented. Boston Red Sox outfielder/Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice and the late Mike Flanagan, the Manchester Memorial High School graduate who won the 1979 American League Cy Young Award, endorsed his Automatic Curve and Automatic Slider baseballs.
The Automatic Curve and Slider caught the attention of Ted Williams, who on June 12, 1977, had Newcomb come up to friend of Williams’ in Sanford, Maine, and throw some of the balls to him.
A tennis player, Newcomb got into pickleball only recently after recognizing its huge potential for growth.
He said the LITE4NITE pickleball helps players avoid exposure to harmful sun rays and decreases their risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
“Players love playing at night because it’s a whole new ball game,” he said.
Information about the LITE4NITE pickleball is available at lite4nite.com and sportsinventormentor.com, which also describes Newcomb’s efforts to promote invention.