NEW YORK -- General Motors Co. said Tuesday it backed establishing tougher federal emissions standards to help ensure at least 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 are zero-emission models.

The largest U.S. automaker and the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) released a series of joint recommendations to boost electric vehicles (EVs) as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) develops proposed requirements from the 2027 model year through at least 2030.