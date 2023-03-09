GM

Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of the General Motors Company, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on May 2, 2022. 

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT — To achieve $2 billion in cost savings, General Motors Co. is offering a voluntary separation program to its employees, the automaker confirmed Thursday.

The majority of the U.S. salaried workforce is eligible for the program. GM employs about 58,000. Eligible employees must sign up by March 24.