GM’s Orion Assembly in Michigan builds the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt. The company announced it will cease producing the Bolt at the end of 2023.

 General Motors/TNS

General Motors Co. will stop producing its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at the end of this year as it moves to transition the Orion Assembly plant for production of new electric trucks, CEO Mary Barra told investors Tuesday.

“Work also continues to transform our assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan, to build the GMC Sierra EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV. We have progressed so far that it’s now time to plan to end the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV production, which will happen at the very end of the year,” Barra said.