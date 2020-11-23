GM

General Motors Co. will recall 5.9 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators, it was announced Monday.

 REUTERS/Joseph White/File

WASHINGTON — General Motors Co. will recall 5.9 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators after a U.S. safety agency said Monday it had rejected the Detroit automaker’s petition to avoid the callback.

The recall is expected to cost the Detroit automaker $1.2 billion.

