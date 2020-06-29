Vitamin and dietary supplement chain GNC has declared bankruptcy and will close at least 800 of its 7,300 stores, including one in Gilford, N.H.
In statements posted to its website, GNC said the business had been “under financial pressure for the past several years” but the COVID-19 pandemic “created a situation where we were unable to accomplish our refinancing and the abrupt change in the operating environment had a dramatic negative impact on our business.”
“As a result, we felt the best opportunity for us to continue to improve our capital structure and address certain operational issues was to restructure through a Chapter 11 reorganization,” the statement said.
GNC will remain in business but plans to close between 800-1,200 locations in the U.S. The lone New Hampshire store on the list is at Walmart Plaza, 1458 Lakeshore Road, Gilford.
GNC’s case is being heard in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.