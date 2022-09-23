GOLD

A selection of gold bars of various weights sit at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London on July 29, 2020.

 Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Gold headed for a second weekly decline after a slew of central banks followed the Federal Reserve in raising interest rates to cool inflation.

Bullion slipped to the lowest in more than two years on Friday as the dollar climbed to a record. The precious metal joined the selloff in risky assets as investors opted for cash after U.K.'s economic plan reignited concerns that central banks' aggressive interest-rate hikes to rein in rampant price increases may lead to a recession.