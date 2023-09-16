GOLD

Gold bars.  

 Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

Gold markets haven't been this calm since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to a deadlock between buyers and sellers that's showing no signs of breaking.

Six-month historical gold volatility slumped to the lowest since February 2020 on Friday. The measure has plunged due to bullion largely staying confined to a range between $1,900 and $2,000 an ounce since mid-May.