Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Employees prepare customer orders for shipping at one of Amazon.com’s fulfillment centers in Rugeley, England. Amazon is among more than 30 companies that have agreed to disclose previously private race, gender and ethnicity workforce data.
More than 30 of the largest U.S. companies have agreed to new disclosures of previously private race, gender and ethnicity workforce data as part of a push by the New York City comptroller and three city retirement funds.
Amazon.com Inc., General Motors Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among 34 companies that have agreed to share the regulatory filing when they report new numbers next year, Comptroller Scott Stringer said in a statement Monday. Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo Inc., and Coca-Cola Co. have also promised data, the comptroller said. More than a dozen S&P 100 companies already release the detailed form but they are the exception, not the rule.
More than 30 of the largest U.S. companies have agreed to new disclosures of previously private race, gender and ethnicity workforce data as part of a push by the New York City comptroller and three city retirement funds.
WASHINGTON — The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged a former finance manager at Amazon.com Inc. and two of her family members with insider trading in advance of the company’s earnings announcements between January 2016 and July 2018.