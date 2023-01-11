FILE PHOTO: A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

 reuters/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs began laying off as many as 3,200 people this week, a move that follows a 2022 deal-making slump and softening business climate, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The firm-wide cuts, totaling about 6.5% of Goldman’s workforce, also stem from a restructuring plan the investment bank announced in October and the reintroduction of a ritual year-end culling of underperformers that was suspended amid the pandemic, the person said.