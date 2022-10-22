Golf360 is moving to a more visible spot.
The golf academy and training center is expected to open in the East Side Plaza on Hanover Street in Manchester after Thanksgiving, depending on construction.
Right now, owner Patrick Gocklin operates the business out of the Executive Health & Sports Center near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. He opened about a decade ago to fill a need for high-quality indoor golf training using the latest technology.
“I wanted to help kids like myself growing up and playing and looking to get some really high-level coaching, which, while I was growing up, was not really available,” he said.
The new space at the East Side Plaza will allow customers to come in and use the equipment at their leisure. He hopes to partner with a restaurant to provide food for events and functions.
“It will be a safe, comfortable environment to have some fun and play golf,” Gocklin said.
He didn’t want to move far away from his home of 10 years so he signed the lease for the 3,000-square-foot space at the plaza, which is owned by MEG Companies of Londonderry. The current space is about 750 square feet.
Similar venues have popped up at Crossroads Mall in Londonderry and Brook Plaza in Hudson.
Andy Levy, a retail leasing broker at Verani Commercial, didn’t work on the Golf360 deal, but isn’t surprised such a use has landed at the East Side Plaza. Entertainment is becoming more important as retail shopping declines.
“It is very much a sign of the times,” he said.
The Indoor Golf Club opened in October 2021 at Crossroads Mall and features five simulators. A membership is required to use the facility.
Seth Dichard Golf Schools & Center also opened in 2021 at 28 Lowell Road in Hudson with seven golf simulators. The space is nearly 5,000 square feet.
Levy said the simulators are high-tech.
“It puts you right on the course,” he said.
Ax-throwing has become another popular option for entertainment, Levy said. Such uses have become “en vogue,” Levy said.
“You’ve got everything but a card store,” he said of many strip plazas.
The East Side Plaza has seen Building 19, Country Woods Furniture, New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet and ½ Off Cards leave in recent years.
Apple Tree Mall in Londonderry is 100% full with uses such as Planet Fitness, a trampoline park, cornhole bar and Collective Studios, the state’s first Lagree Fitness Megaformer studio.
The renovation for the space for Golf360 is being done by Mareno Builders in Manchester.
Lesson and training will be done during the day with leagues and recreational opportunities in the evening, Gocklin said. The simulator can project “any golf course you want to play around the world,” such as Pebble Beach Golf Link.
“Someone can come in and say, ‘I want to play Pebble Beach,’” he said. “They are going to be able to log in and play every single hole like the pros do and be able to play it with their friends and they will get a sense of what it’s like to go play that course, even from here during the winter. ”
The technology simulates the experience “as much as possible.”
It gives a chance to play in the winter.
“It makes it easier to pick up the game when the courses open in the spring inside of having to drop it for four, five, six months and completely try to figure it out again,” Gocklin said. “It is a great concept … it is going to be better for the game all around.”
The space will feature multiple bays, he said.
“We are making sure the facility is set up for a good recreational environment and good environment for coaching,” he said.
The business also helps golfers with club fitting. The business will sell apparel, clubs and hats.
Gocklin plans to expand the business for quite some time and started looking for a new space about two years ago. He financed the project with a loan from MBT Bank.
“It was all a matter of finding the right place at the right time,” he said.