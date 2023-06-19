Would Mass. menthol cigarette ban boost NH sales?
Advertising for menthol cigarettes is posted at this store on Hanover Street in Manchester in this 2019 file photo.

 David Lane/Union Leader

Menthol cigarettes just got another step closer to being outlawed in New Jersey.

The state Senate Health Committee on Thursday advanced a bipartisan but hotly debated bill that would ban the sale and distribution of menthol cigarettes in the Garden State — meaning tobacco-flavored cigarettes would be the only ones left legally allowed on store shelves here.