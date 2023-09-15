BIZ-GOOGLE-LOCATION-DATA-FINE-GET

A sign is posted on the exterior of Google headquarters on January 30, 2014 in Mountain View, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

Google has settled for $93 million with California, resolving allegations that the company used location data without informed consent, violating California’s consumer protection laws.

The settlement follows the California Department of Justice’s multiyear investigation that found the tech giant deceived users by storing, collecting and using their location data for advertising and consumer profiling without consent, according to a news release from California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta.