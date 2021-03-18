Google will spend billions this year on new offices, doubling down on a return to in-person work as other companies consider a future where working from home is the norm.
The tech giant will spend $7 billion on new offices and expanding data centers, including adding offices in Texas, North Carolina and Minnesota. In its home state of California, the company will spend $1 billion, and plans to complete and open a giant new campus in Silicon Valley that's been under construction for years.
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the United States as it takes on a surge in internet traffic after pandemic restrictions drove more users and advertisers online.