Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies at House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is sworn in prior to testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing “examining Google and its Data Collection, Use and Filtering Practices” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2018.  

 JIM YOUNG/REUTERS

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to hear a case that could spell danger for the internet's most lucrative business: online advertising.

The case, Gonzalez v. Google, will be argued Tuesday and centers on whether internet companies are liable for the content their algorithms recommend to users. The tech industry says it's protected by a legal shield contained in communications law known as Section 230.