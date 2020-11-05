Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The Gorham Paper and Tissue and White Mountain Tissue companies have filed for bankruptcy and said they have an “asset purchase agreement” of $8.75 million with Behrens Investment Group.
The companies make “a range of tissue and towel products distributed to customers throughout North America” and are located within the century-old Gorham Paper Mill. It has had multiple owners, most recently Lynn Tilton’s Zohar III Corp., which filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Wednesday evening.
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp on Thursday launched its first cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage line in Canada, banking on continued demand for cannabis drinks which have gained popularity during coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Airbnb Inc. plans to make its IPO registration public next week, putting it on course for a New York stock market debut in December even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.