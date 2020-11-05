Gorham Paper and Tissue

The Gorham Paper and Tissue plant in the Cascades Flat section of Gorham, pictured, and White Mountain Tissue employ about 100.

 Union Leader File

The Gorham Paper and Tissue and White Mountain Tissue companies have filed for bankruptcy and said they have an “asset purchase agreement” of $8.75 million with Behrens Investment Group.

The companies make “a range of tissue and towel products distributed to customers throughout North America” and are located within the century-old Gorham Paper Mill. It has had multiple owners, most recently Lynn Tilton’s Zohar III Corp., which filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Wednesday evening.

