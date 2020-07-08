MANCHESTER -- Sixteen founding members of the NH COVID Community Care Corps were sworn in this week as AmeriCorps members, set to begin their eight-week service term with nonprofit organizations and city departments across Manchester and Nashua.
NH COVID Community Care Corps (NHCCCC) AmeriCorps members were joined via Zoom by Gov. Chris Sununu, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, and Barbara Stewart, CEO of the Corporation for National & Community Service, the federal agency that oversees AmeriCorps.
“Care for our neighbors is foundational to who we are as Granite Staters, and Volunteer NH has been a vital asset in connecting individuals with service opportunities in their community throughout the COVID public health crisis,” said Sununu. “It’s for that reason that we’ve committed $1.5 million in CARES Act funding to Volunteer NH, which will allow for the statewide expansion of the COVID Community Care Corps this fall.”
The NHCCCC was first proposed in a Union Leader op-ed by state Rep. Matt Wilhelm of Manchester, a two-term AmeriCorps alumnus who serves as the House appointee to the Volunteer NH board of directors and chairs the state’s Service Year Workforce Commission (SYWC). Last month, the SYWC and 87 House members urged Sununu to allocate CARES Act funds to Volunteer NH to support national service’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The NHCCCC AmeriCorps team members will spend the summer serving full-time, helping residents struggling with the impacts of the pandemic.
At Manchester’s Parks & Recreation department, four members will help create flexible, in-person, small-group programming to engage youth when many traditional summer programs have been canceled.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our community has come together to assist people in need. And the COVID Community Care Corps is the perfect example of individuals stepping forward to serve others,” said Mayor Craig. “Over the next eight weeks, AmeriCorps volunteers will work in various city departments in Manchester assisting our community as we face the impacts of COVID-19. I’d like to thank Goodwill Industries of Northern New England and AmeriCorps for helping to bring this opportunity into our city.”
Four NHCCCC AmeriCorps members will serve in Nashua with placements at the city’s Department of Emergency Management and Public Health Department, as well as the Police Athletic League of Nashua.
"National service resources have always had a strong role in responding to disasters around the United States," said Justin Kates, Nashua’s Director of Emergency Management. "The COVID Community Care Corps is the next innovative example in providing a much needed surge capacity to Granite State municipalities and non-profits responding to and recovering from this crisis."
“I’m proud that AmeriCorps can be a part of New Hampshire’s response to COVID-19 by meeting the needs of its citizens and helping communities recover,” said Barbara Stewart, CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service, who swore in the NHCCCC AmeriCorps members. “In moments of crisis, Americans have always come together to serve those who need help. United, there is no problem we can’t tackle.”
Of the 16 new NHCCCC AmeriCorps members, 12 will serve in the Queen City, including the Manchester Welfare Department, Health Department, Parks & Recreation Department, and Mayor’s Office, as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester and Neighborhood Provisions, a pilot program of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health addressing food insecurity.