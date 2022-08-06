WORKERS-INFLATION

Bolster outside the Spokane home she shares with her three sons and a roommate.  

 Margaret Albaugh/Washington Post
Bolster buys a couple of produce items on this trip. She says she focuses less on fresh produce and more on other staples that can stretch the budget further. 

In a red-hot labor market, workers across the United States are negotiating and receiving wage increases at the fastest pace in decades. But a crucial part of the workforce that has been keeping the country running during the pandemic is being left in the dust.

Government workers - teachers, firefighters, sanitation workers, bus drivers, city government employees - who make up more than 15% of the U.S. workforce, have seen their wages lag significantly behind those employed by private industry over the past year.

In Spokane, Wash., Crystal Bolster grabs a dozen eggs for the next two weeks. Her son, whose reflection is seen in the door, watches and helps her by pushing the cart and discussing what is needed for the week.  
Groceries in Bolster's cart; she and her son analyze which size will have the best value. 