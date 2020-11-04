Calling the proposed Hudson Logistics Center “beneficial” for the town and New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu has told selectmen the state is committed to a “working partnership” to build a new two-lane roadway called the Hudson Boulevard.

Members of the Hudson Planning Board have expressed concerns about how the 2.6-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution campus would affect traffic. The tenant for the majority of the logistics center would be Amazon.

Wednesday, November 04, 2020