Calling the proposed Hudson Logistics Center “beneficial” for the town and New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu has told selectmen the state is committed to a “working partnership” to build a new two-lane roadway called the Hudson Boulevard.
Members of the Hudson Planning Board have expressed concerns about how the 2.6-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution campus would affect traffic. The tenant for the majority of the logistics center would be Amazon.
