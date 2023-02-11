Granite State Candy Shoppe

CONCORD — Granite State Candy Shoppe moved its production of chocolates and other products into a new spot during one of the busiest times of year.

In between its production of Valentine’s Day and Easter products, the 96-year-old company moved to 126 Hall St., units D and E, and is still getting settled. The former Concord Fencing Studio space is 6,000 square feet compared with its previous 2,500-square-foot production area.