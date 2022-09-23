Granite United Way’s volunteer Board of Directors voted this week to approve $3 million in funding to local nonprofits across its seven regions.
These funding decisions are part of the over $18 million delivered in support annually by the organization.
To meet the needs of local nonprofit partners, Granite United Way moved to a two-year funding cycle that has provided additional stability for nonprofits as they continue to navigate through a post-pandemic world.
This year Granite United Way offered Equity Grants as part of its Request for Proposal process in alignment with its strategic promise to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion in its investments.
“Our Board of Directors recognizes the importance of addressing complex needs with a future-focused vision. By offering Equity Grants during this funding cycle, we can provide support for programs that address often underfunded or underserved parts of our community,” said Charla Stevens, board chair for Granite United Way.
Granite United Way continues to support its communities, some of the highlights being:
• Aligned with the Greater Seacoast Region in January 2022 and now covers more than 85% of New Hampshire and Windsor County, Vermont.
• Made $3 million in grants to partner agencies as part of its Learn, Earn, Be Healthy grant-making over the past two years.
• Distributed over $1.3 million sent to nearly 800 nonprofit organizations supported by direct donor designations during the annual campaign.
• Worked collaboratively with community leaders to secure and distribute nearly $2 million in medical supplies and cash donations to support the people of Ukraine.
• Distributed $1 million to address addiction and grief issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and addiction crisis.
• Increased workplace wellness through traditional and non-traditional partners including expanding the Work United program that began in the Upper Valley.
“Our Board of Directors and local Community Impact Committee volunteers continue to stay committed to our strategic promises and dedicated to the communities we serve,” said Stevens.
Nonprofit organizations will be notified of investment decisions in the following weeks.