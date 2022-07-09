LaBelle Winery recently celebrated the grand opening of its new sparkling wine production facility and tasting room at the winery’s Derry location.
The 880-square-foot tasting room features rustic hand-painted plaster walls, stained oak woodwork, a natural stone bar and lighting fixtures made from reclaimed wine barrel staves.
Visitors can sample LaBelle’s 32 award-winning red, white and blush varieties.
Many of the wines have a story behind them. LaBelle’s red “Virginia Mae Sweet Blueberry” wine was named in memory of the aunt of LaBelle Winery’s founder and co-owner, Amy LaBelle, and a portion of the wine’s proceeds are donated to ALS research in honor of her.
The tasting room also serves as a gift shop where visitors can purchase LaBelle wine, The Winemaker’s Kitchen culinary products and other gifts.
Behind the tasting room is the winery’s new 1,446-square-foot sparkling wine production space, where red, white and rosé sparkling wine varieties soon will be made.
LaBelle Winery is among the few New England wineries using the classic French technique, Méthode Champenoise. After fermenting in barrels, sparkling wines created using Méthode Champenoise undergo a second fermentation in the bottle.
“That is the very best, most elevated way to make champagne,” LaBelle said.
Adjacent to the tasting barn is LaBelle Winery’s new three-acre vineyard. Its 1,600 vines, planted in June 2021, include itasca, petit pearl, and cayuga — cold, hardy grape varieties suitable for New England’s climate and can withstand temperatures as low as -25 degrees.
Labelle said it may take as long as five years for the new vines to produce grapes suitable for winemaking. Until then, as many as 60 tons of grapes are sourced from local farmers.
“I have a lot of very reliable growers that we love partnering with, and we have for years,” LaBelle said.
Even the fruits of the wines come from local farmers. LaBelle Winery gets all its pears from Alison’s Orchard, while its blueberries are sourced from a farm in Alton Bay, near Lake Winnipesaukee.
In the center of the vineyard stands a 40-foot-wide arbor built from repurposed wine barrels, the work of Joshua Boisvert, LaBelle’s vineyard manager. The area encompassing the arbor will be available for wedding ceremonies April through November.
From November through January, the tasting barn will serve as the starting point for the winery’s second annual holiday stroll, LaBelle Lights, which winds its way around the golf cart path of The Links at LaBelle Winery. This year’s outdoor light display will be much larger than last year’s and coordinated along with music, LaBelle said.
For LaBelle and husband Cesar Arboleda, the opening of the Derry facility and tasting room mark the culmination of their latest vision, born from a dream of LaBelle’s that took root in 2001.
A former corporate attorney, LaBelle didn’t aspire to become a winemaker. But during a vacation to Novia Scotia, Canada, while driving up the coast toward Halifax, LaBelle said she came upon a small winery that on a whim she decided to stop and visit — a decision that changed her life.
“There was something about the people and the sights and the smells and their blueberry wine, which I tasted and loved, that felt like a moment of epiphany,” she said. That’s when the thought struck her, “‘I think this is what I’m supposed to be doing.’”
Still deep in student loan debt, “it wasn’t a rational thought at the time,” LaBelle said.
But her dream persisted, propelling her over the next few years to learn all about the “art and science” of winemaking, while earning a degree from the University of California-Davis, all while keeping her day job as an attorney at Fidelity Investments.
In 2005, LaBelle launched a small commercial production at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, where she fermented small batches of apple wines.
While she was focused on the winemaking, her husband focused on the sales and distribution and doing wine tasting at stores, “all the necessary groundwork to build the brand,” she said. “He left his career to support my dream.”
Two years later, she and her husband moved the winery to a barn they built behind their home to expand production. “I would work nights and weekends on making the wine, and he would work during the day delivering it.”
As their family and business continued to grow, LaBelle and Arboleda made the leap in 2010, when they began construction of their flagship location in Amherst.
Completed in 2012, the Amherst location boasts a 20,000-square foot, state-of-the-art winery, restaurant and event center.
As of this summer, all facilities at LaBelle Winery Derry are now open as well, including its event center, the Americus restaurant, LaBelle Market, the Gallery at LaBelle Winery, The Links golf course, in addition to its mini-golf course.
LaBelle said she would love to bring the concept of her business to other states.
“I have no shortage of ideas on how I’d love to grow this brand,” she said.
Her goal is to make winetasting an unintimidating experience for all.
“Wine isn’t supposed to be unapproachable,” she said. “It’s just a beverage. Come as you are. Enjoy.”
LaBelle Winery’s Derry tasting room is open Wednesday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tastings are six for $14; 10 for $20.