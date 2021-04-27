Frisbie

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The Frisbie Foundation is now officially the Greater Rochester Community Health Foundation.

The foundation has signed an agreement with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to create a formal collaboration between the two organizations, according to a news release. GRCHF will become a “supporting organization” of the NHCF.

