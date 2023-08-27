SALEM — Cynthia “Cindi” Woodbury has been announced as the executive director of the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce.
Woodbury is a highly accomplished and dedicated individual who has made significant contributions to the organization and community.
Woodbury began her career at the chamber just three years ago. Her track record as the membership and engagement director, especially in growing the membership to over 500 members, showcases her effectiveness in connecting and engaging with the community.
Over the past few months, she has been serving as interim executive director.
“I was thrilled to accept this position when the opportunity was presented to me! I love helping people expand their business through the chamber and our events, which bring the six communities together,” Woodbury said when asked about her new position.
Her involvement in various community initiatives, such as the local veterans’ associations, the 911 Never Forget Committee and Salem schools, demonstrates her commitment to making a positive impact on her town and its people.
The many awards Woodbury has received, including the Volunteer of the Year Award from NH Partners in Education, the John P. Ganley Award and the Hidden Jewel Award, further validate her outstanding contributions and commitment to the community.
Erin Daley, the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Board president, said “The Chamber Board of Directors feels her experience, dedication and passion make her an excellent choice for the position of executive director.”
The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce is organized to foster an environment that promotes and supports business relationships and community involvement in the area. For more information, visit gschamber.com.