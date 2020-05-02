The end may be near for the venerable Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson.
Hillwood Investment Properties, a national developer of industrial warehouse and distribution centers, has submitted a preliminary site plan to construct three buildings totaling 2.6 million square feet on the property just west of Route 3A.
Under the purchase agreement, Hillwood would buy the roughly 370-acre property from Green Meadow. Construction would involve about half the land. The rest of the property would not be used for golf.
“We do have an agreement with the sellers on the property,” Dunn said.
David Friel owns the land with his older brother, Philip Friel III, and younger brother, Thomas Friel. He said their parents, Phil, a former golf pro from Nashua, and Jeanne Friel created the golf course in 1961 and gradually grew it to what it is today. Phil Friel is enshrined in the New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame.
“He managed to borrow some money, bought the farm and eventually turned it into a 36-hole golf course,” Friel said. The two courses, nicknamed “The Prairie” and “The Jungle,” have been hugely popular with golfers on both sides of the New Hampshire/Massachusetts border for decades.
Friel said his mother’s maiden name was Green, which is where they got the name Green Meadow.
The course was used for state and regional professional tournaments over the years, and the family built a small golf empire after it began acquiring foreclosed golf courses and building new ones in the 1970s, Friel said.
Over the years, they owned 15 or 16 courses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, he said. Between the three brothers, they still own seven golf courses and a driving range.
Friel said the no-membership, daily-fee golf course has remained profitable, but traffic has decreased in the past 20 years.
“There’s been a whole thing with golf that… in the late ‘90s around the turn of the millennium there, everyone was building golf courses. So there’s kind of an oversupply of golf courses now,” Friel said. “It’s not like it used to be.”
Friel said the plan is for Green Meadow to reopen May 11 for one last year and to stay open until the end of the season on Nov. 1.
They didn’t advertise the land for sale but they had been approached by “hundreds of people” over the years looking to buy it. Many weren’t a good fit, Friel said.
Another developer came close to purchasing the land in 2006 and proposed a large retail development, but the Great Recession of 2008 caused the buyers to back out, Friel said.
About a year ago, Hillwood was introduced to the Friels by their Realtor, Thomas Farrelly of Cushman & Wakefield. The Friels researched the company and liked what they saw. They were a large company willing to buy the whole parcel, which was important to the Friels, but they also seemed to be good neighbors, according to Friel.
“We did some research and it seemed like they were invested in the community,” Friel said.
Still, Friel, 66, said it will be emotional to say goodbye to Green Meadow. It was where his family started its business, and where he worked since he was 8. But he takes comfort in knowing Green Meadow had a good, long run.
“How many family businesses have lasted 60 years?” Friel said.
The proposed buildings will be 1.07 million square feet, 1 million square feet and 522,000 square feet. They would boast a combined 363 loading docks, plus nearly 2,700 car and truck parking stalls.
It would be one of the largest logistics facility campuses in the state, with just one of its three proposed buildings exceeding the size of the 1-million-square-foot F.W. Webb facility in Londonderry.
Justin Dunn, Hillwood’s vice president of development, said that while a complete cost estimate for construction hasn’t been done yet, it generally costs the company $40 to $50 per square foot to create the building shell, which would total up to $130 million. Dunn said Hillwood hopes to have the project, the Hudson Logistics Center, completed by fall 2021.
The cost to fit up the interiors would normally be shared with tenants and vary depending on their needs, but Dunn estimated the overall cost for interiors would be another $40 to $50 per square foot.
The land is already zoned for this use, Dunn said and allows for building heights up to 50 feet. The proposed buildings would be 40-to-45-feet high.
The plan would be to lease the space to companies — likely up to five to six companies at the most — who would use it for daily storage and shipping operations to and from the nearby Everett Turnpike.
Dunn said he could not name any potential tenants yet.
“We do have several blue chip companies as clients that have expressed interest in that product line and in that region,” Dunn said, referring to the proposed properties.
Dunn said the project would be an economic boon to the town, with an as yet undetermined impact fee and annual property tax revenues.
“I think for the town in the long run, this should have a positive impact,” Friel said. “Just doing quick math in your head you can figure the tax revenue for the town will be a very positive thing.”
“I just think as a whole this is a huge benefit to the local community,” Dunn said.
Dunn said the project would create an estimated 2,500 direct and indirect construction-related jobs, and anywhere between 1,000 to 4,000 long-term jobs at the facilities once the buildings are done.
“Plus, these are long-term sustainable jobs. These weather economic downturns,” said Scott Tranchemontagne, a local spokesman representing the developers.
Tranchemontagne said that while other proposed mixed-use development projects at the Green Meadow site failed, he said this project will have all the economic benefits without the heavy impact on traffic a mixed-use development would likely cause.
According to the website hudsonlogisticscenter.com, which was set up to provide information about the project to the public, approximately 150 to 200 tractor trailers and 35 to 50 box trucks would be expected to travel to and from the facility each day.
Traffic is expected to be relegated to the highway connector on Sagamore Bridge to Lowell Road and an immediate turn off at a new public roadway that will be converted from the current Mercury Systems driveway.
“Two simple turns in both directions,” the website states.
In addition to some roadway improvements, Hillwood would limit its environmental impact to nearby wetlands and mitigate property value impacts by creating a buffer and screen for residential neighborhoods on Fairway Drive and Eagle Drive.
Hudson Town Planner Brian Groth said he plans to have the developers appear before the planning board at a special meeting on May 20 at the Hudson Community Center, given the magnitude of the project and the potential public interest.
“The Planning Board expects to hold independent meetings for this project while handling all other Planning Board business in separate meetings,” Groth said.
Groth said the town received the application for the project last Tuesday, and he said he anticipates the Planning Board will hold multiple meetings with ample opportunity for public input.
“This proposal will be undergoing extensive review by town staff as well as the town’s own team of peer-review consultants. The magnitude of this proposal will receive an equal degree of evaluation and consideration by the town,” Groth said.
Dunn said they will need additional permits from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers because part of the project crosses the wetlands.
He said the site was selected for its existing infrastructure, including major access routes and a nearby bus route, limited environmental impacts and a reliable labor pool.
Hillwood, which was founded in 1988, is part of the Perot Companies, which are owned by Ross Perot Jr., who also serves as the company’s chairman.