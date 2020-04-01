After grocery store workers at three Shaws supermarkets tested positive for COVID-19, grocers are eager to reassure customers that stores are safe.
John Dumais, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Grocers Association said he was confident grocery stores were taking appropriate measures to keep workers and customers from exposing each other to the coronavirus.
He said most stores are posting reminders for people to stay six feet — about the length of two carriages — away from each other in checkout lines.
Shaws spokesman Teresa Eddington said the store is putting up plastic shields around cashiers, and Dumais said other stores around the state are starting to do the same.
At Shaws, Eddington said, there are posters reminding people to keep a distance, and have instituted shopping hours for seniors and people with health risks on Tuesday and Thursday morning.
Workers at all grocery stores are cleaning more, Dumais said, especially around the checkout area. Keypads and conveyor belts are regularly sanitized, he said. “Anything the consumer would be touching,” Dumais said.
Dumais asked shoppers to find a balance between limiting trips, and not buying out the whole store. Consider buying just a week’s worth of groceries, he said, not a month’s supply.
The extra cleaning, on top of the usual work, is putting workers under strain, Dumais said. He said many stores are shortening their hours to allow time for thorough cleaning, and some are hiring temporary cleaners.
And for workers who get sick? Dumais said sick leave varies by employer. But said he just wants workers to be able to stay home if they are sick.
“Our primary concern is the cashiers, the baggers, the front end of the store is the most critical part of the operation,” he said. “If you're not feeling well, don't come in today.”
Littleton resident Colleen McCarthy said she had applied for a job at Shaws, after she lost her job at Cannon Mountain last month.
“I was looking for essential jobs that need people,” McCarthy said. “I was interested in working on the front lines.”
But she worried about what store was doing to keep workers safe, and noticed there were no sanitizing wipes for the shopping carts.
She worries about how effective grocery store workers’ efforts to keep stores safe will be, and said she wishes the government was doing more to help essential businesses.
New Hampshire grocers have not received guidance from state or local health officials, but some other states have issued guidelines for essential businesses. This week, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont advised grocery stores to limit the number of people allowed in at once, close every other checkout lane and install plastic shields around cashiers, and close food sampling and self-serve counters. Lamont also urged families to send only one person to the store.