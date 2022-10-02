BIZ-INFLATION-FOOD-ALTERNATIVES-GET

A customer shops for eggs in a Kroger grocery store on Aug. 15, in Houston, Texas. Egg prices steadily climb in the U.S. as inflation continues impacting grocery stores nationwide.

 Brandon Bell

More grocery shoppers are turning to store brands and frozen food as inflation forces cost-cutting and a drive to reduce personal food waste, recent surveys show.

A new Deloitte poll found more than a third of shoppers — and nearly half of rural consumers — are regularly “trading down” from name brands to less expensive private label alternatives. Private label is industry parlance for store brands, such as Target’s Good & Gather, Walmart’s Great Value and Whole Foods’ 365.