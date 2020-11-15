Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Shawn Hanlon stands in front of the AutoServ dealership in Tilton. Recently, a group including Hanlon, bought the dealership from the Gaudet family, which founded it 30 years ago. Hanlon will also serve as CEO of the dealership, which will be rebranded as the Nucar Auto Mall of Tilton.
Colebrook native Danny Dagesse, who founded Berlin City Automotive 40 years ago in Gorham, is back in the New Hampshire market with the recent acquisition of the AutoServ Dealer Group.
The purchase, which is expected to be finalized by Dec. 1 for an undisclosed amount, would transfer ownership of AutoServ from Paul S. Gaudet Sr. to DCD Automotive Holdings, which is led by Dagesse, 68, who is also chairman of the Nucar Automotive Group.