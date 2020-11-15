Colebrook native Danny Dagesse, who founded Berlin City Automotive 40 years ago in Gorham, is back in the New Hampshire market with the recent acquisition of the AutoServ Dealer Group.

The purchase, which is expected to be finalized by Dec. 1 for an undisclosed amount, would transfer ownership of AutoServ from Paul S. Gaudet Sr. to DCD Automotive Holdings, which is led by Dagesse, 68, who is also chairman of the Nucar Automotive Group.

Sunday, November 15, 2020