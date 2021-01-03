Grubhub

Los Angeles is pushing forward with plans to limit how much delivery services such as Postmates, Grubhub and Uber Eats can charge restaurants.

A recent tweak to the food delivery app Grubhub that changes the way customers are prompted to tip delivery drivers has frustrated many workers, who say the change discourages tipping and is slashing their potential earnings.

Popular food delivery apps typically allow customers to tip drivers a percentage of their meal’s cost, with the default tip often ranging from 10% to 25%. Grubhub switched from that model Dec. 16 when the Chicago company rolled out new fees for customers in California to help cover the costs of driver benefits granted by voters in the state last month. The app now defaults to zero, or no, tip.

