Some creditors of Guitar Center Inc. have organized with the intent to vote against the retailer’s bankruptcy plan ahead of a critical deadline this week, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Certain first-lien noteholders have signed a cooperation agreement and are raising questions about the legitimacy of a previous Guitar Center refinancing, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Their concerns center on new super-senior notes previously offered by Guitar Center to pay off existing obligations and avert a default by the largest U.S. retailer of music instruments and equipment.
