GILFORD – A special public meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission has been set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday with the rehiring of senior management staff of Gunstock Mountain Resort — who resigned as a group earlier this month — on the tentative agenda.
The meeting was posted Saturday by Commissioner David Strang, who did so as “chair pro-term (sic) of the Gunstock Area Commission.” He most recently was the vice chair.
The posting came a day after Peter Ness, who had been chairman of the commission, reportedly resigned in a nonpublic session whose legality is in question because it was not posted with 24-hour advance notice.
Ness’ resignation has to be accepted by the Belknap County Delegation, which would then appoint Ness’ successor, but whether that will happen was uncertain as of Saturday afternoon.
The delegation, which is made up of the 18 all-Republican members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives from Belknap County, has scheduled a meeting for Aug. 8 to replace Gunstock Area Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch. No meeting has been scheduled to replace Ness.
The turmoil surrounding the Gunstock Area Commission, which oversees the county-owned facility, began last fall when a majority of members sought to remove Ness, they said, for being abusive to staff and for having a potential conflict of interest in that he was interested in selling Gunstock software made by his company.
Rather than remove Ness, however, the delegation, led by Mike Sylvia of Belmont, set about purging Ness’ opponents from the commission.
By March, the commission — which some critics say wants to privatize Gunstock — was being led by Ness, who with Strang, Jade Wood and Doug Lambert – all of whom were appointed by the current delegation and considered partial to it — had what seemed to be a majority on the five-person board.
In the midst of this turmoil, Tom Day, the Gunstock manager and president, tendered his resignation and gave two weeks’ notice at the commission’s July 20 meeting. Immediately thereafter Cathy White, the CFO, resigned, as did Robin Rowe, director of resort services, Peter Weber, snow sports director, Rebecca LaPense, director of human resources, Patrick McGonagle, facilities operation director, and Kristen Lodge, director of marketing.
In sympathy with Day and the others, Kiedaisch also resigned, but rescinded it when Woods and Lambert later began demanding the resignations of Ness and Strang.
Kiedaisch said he has spoken with Day and the other managers, all of whom would return to their jobs at Gunstock if Ness and Strang are gone.
Over the past two years, Day and his team have successfully and profitably run Gunstock with some direction from the commission, said Kiedaisch, who added that the commission, which he likened to a board of directors, has at times appeared to want total, direct control.