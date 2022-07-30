GILFORD – A special public meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission has been set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday with the rehiring of senior management staff of Gunstock Mountain Resort — who resigned as a group earlier this month — on the tentative agenda.

The meeting was posted Saturday by Commissioner David Strang, who did so as “chair pro-term (sic) of the Gunstock Area Commission.” He most recently was the vice chair.