GILFORD — Despite a mild winter, Gunstock Mountain Resort has enjoyed a profitable season, and it paid off an $800,000 revenue anticipation note Feb. 21.
The county-owned recreation area annually borrows to fund its operations until the bulk of its revenue comes in during the ski season.
Kathy White, the resort’s finance director, told the Gunstock Area Commission that oversees operations acting as a board of directors that year-to-date revenue was $7.88 million, an increase of $987,000 compared with last year. No reserve funds have been spent this fiscal year.
Labor costs were in the red in January, mostly as a result of a 10% increase in snowmaking hours this season due to the unusual weather patterns experienced this winter, White said. The electricity budget was also overspent — a combination of a rate increase and more snowmaking.
The resort pumped 144 million gallons of water in snowmaking operations this season, slightly above last year’s 141.5 million gallons. In the utility budget, despite the rate increase, White said, the resort was able to end at 3.264 million {span}kilowatt-hours, compared to last season’s 3.266, so the overall conversion rate improved slightly.
Now under new leadership, the resort is eyeing different ways to increase profits. Tom Day, president and general manager, who assumed his duties Jan. 15, has identified several projects that should be accomplished as part of the master plan.
Speaking Monday, Day identified the leading capital improvement project at the resort as the replacement of the ski rental center. The current facility is below grade, offers insufficient space for people to sit, put on their ski boots or to store their shoes. Once they get their equipment, guests must negotiate stairs with skis across their arms and at the top encounter a towering retaining wall. After navigating around that, Day said, guests must continue a long slog to the learning center or the lift lines.
Having inspected more than 50 ski areas throughout the West, Day told the commission he has never experienced an equipment rental facility, “more torturous to guests.”
“To enable us to have a real impact on increasing our snow sport revenue, we need to make the beginner experience pleasant and easy,” he said.
Commissioner Peter Ness recently visited Wachusett Mountain in Westminster, Mass., and learned the resort’s roomy rental center, which has double doors on both ends, was able to get its entire stable of 1,700 pairs of skis into guests’ hands and onto the slopes in 90 minutes.
Day also told the commission that three of the resort’s four grooming cats have too many hours on them, resulting in costly repairs. He recommended switching from owning to leasing PistenBully groomers. He also pushed for the resort to increase the number of lanes on the tubing hill as the activity is a major financial contributor that sells out daily.
Day, the former general manager for Waterville Valley, was hired following a three-month national search that attracted 60 qualified candidates, to replace longtime general manager Greg Goddard, who ended his tenure at the resort with his Jan. 21 retirement.
Breaking tradition of rotating appointment of its chairman, the commission voted unanimously Feb. 24 to elect Gary Kiedaisch to replace Steve Nix, who tendered his resignation earlier this month.
Commission Vice-Chairman Rep. Russ Dumais nominated Kiedaisch for the leadership position, citing his related industry and business leadership experience and accomplishments. Since Kiedaisch’s appointment to the commission in Nov. 2018, Dumais credited him with playing a pivotal role in energizing the commission and management team and helping them envision and move towards realizing the full potential of the county owned recreational asset.
Kiedaisch was CEO and president of six companies over three decades. While president and general manager of Stowe in Vermont the resort earned the number one ranking in the Eastern U.S. and Canada by Ski and Skiing Magazines.
Brian Gallagher was named vice-chairman and Ness named secretary for the commission.
One of Kiedaish’s first acts as chairman was to appoint two representatives from the commission and Gunstock Mountain Resort to join four local lawmakers on a study subcommittee. Already serving are Commissioner Kiedaisch, Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, Rep. Ray Howard, R-Alton, Rep. John Plumer, R-Belmont and Rep. Charlies St. Clair, D-Laconia and Belmont.
Newly appointed are, Tom Day, Commissioner Gallagher from the Gunstock Mountain Resort and Gunstock Area Commission respectively with one seat open for a future Gunstock Mountain representative. The charge of the study committee is the monitoring and updating of the resort’s master plan. The resort plans to close its skiing operations for the season on April 5.