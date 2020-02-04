MANCHESTER -- GYK Antler, a marketing firm based in Manchester, was named lead agency for Wahlburgers, a Boston-based chain of casual dining burger restaurants and bars owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg.
“Wahlburgers appreciated that we’re a family-owned, independent agency with roots in their hometown of Boston,” said Mark Battista, GYK Antler’s managing director, in a statement Tuesday.
Wahlburgers has more than 34 restaurants in North America, the UK and Europe and was the subject of a realty TV show on A&E that recently wrapped its 10-year run. The Granite State is a likely spot for expansion, said Patrick Renna, the company’s president.
“New England is a territory reserved for corporate expansion and New Hampshire is absolutely on our radar. We’d love to bring the Wahlburgers experience to fans there in the future,” he said in a statement.