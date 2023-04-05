A resident of tiny, tony Hale's Location has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a plot that defrauded the MBTA of more than $8 million, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

John Rafferty, 69, agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He has agreed to pay restitution of about $4 million and could be required to forfeit other assets, according to papers prosecutors filed in connection with the case.