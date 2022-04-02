The young adults of the Lakota tribe in South Dakota aren’t used to going to the ocean in the summer, but about a dozen will spend the summer working at Hampton Beach and taking part in a cultural exchange.
The Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce worked with a nonprofit called One Spirit to create a pilot program to bring up to a dozen workers between the ages of 18- and 25-year-old here to the Granite State for the summer.
John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, traveled to the Pine Ridge Reservation last week to get approval from tribal leaders.
“It was important for us to convince them that this is a program where we would offer safe travel, but also a program where once they’ve finished their assignment they would return to the reservation,” he said. “We aren’t trying to pull them off the reservation.”
Ute Pineo, owner of Al Gauron Luncheonette, found out about the Pine Ridge Reservation after looking for ways to get employees from other parts of the country, similar to visa programs that draw foreign workers, Nyhan said.
Nyhan, along with Meredith Collins, Seacoast regional manager of New Hampshire State Parks, held meetings with parents in five different spots on the reservation.
“Parents play a big part in the decision even if the person is 20/25-years-old,” he said “ They still have to seek permission from their parents.”
He expects between eight to 12 workers starting in mid-May. Besides State Parks, Boardwalk Cafe, Sea Ketch Restaurant, Marguerite Motel and Pine Hospitality Group will likely take part. Housing will be provided. One Spirit's website lists jobs at various Hampton area businesses with wages from $13 to $15 an hour.
“We wanted to give the candidates a choice to pick from, which one they would like to try,” Nyhan said. “We have more jobs than slots, but it will give people the opportunity to pick one or the other.”
Most will likely stay until the Seafood Festival in September.
The Oglala Lakota Nation has an unemployment rate of about 80%, according to Jeri Baker, director of One Spirit. Baker and others visited New Hampshire a few weeks ago.
The summer employment program first opened up opportunities for tribe members to work in Grand Marais, Minn. The program started three years ago.
“This unemployment rate has created a place where people not only need jobs, but they need job skills,” Baker said. “We started the program up in Minnesota for that reason.”
Like Hampton Beach, Grand Marais is a tourist area, but not as busy. The program is designed to bring job experience back to the reservation.
“Not only is it giving them work skills, but it is also giving them interaction with people from other cultures and being comfortable in those kinds of situations,” Baker said.
In the meantime, businesses across New Hampshire need the workers. The number of seasonal workers, many of whom come through federal visa programs, have been lagging the past few years.
The pilot program will help fill the gap from difficulty in getting foreign visas the past few years, which is now impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Czechoslovakia, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Poland, Romania and Turkey, among others, have had slowed visa requests because of staffing in embassies.
“That is kind of an unknown,” Nyhan said. Many workers, however ,are reporting they’ve had their visa stamped and are ready to go.
Unlike foreign workers, the Lakota tribe members won’t have to wait for temporary Social Security cards.
“They are in a situation where they will be working and meeting people their own age from all around the world,” Nyhan said.
The chamber will also be providing a weekly excursion for all the Lakota workers, activities might include a whale watch or trip to the White Mountains. A Native American tribe in the North Country has invited the workers to a pow-wow.
“I think that this could be a great opportunity not only for the young Native Americans, but the folks here in the Hampton area to meet our Native Americans and to learn more about each other,” Nyhan said.
While on the reservation, Nyhan was treated to buffalo tongue, a traditional Lakota dish.
“There is a lot of learning to do,” he said. “They are very holy people. They love to pray and sing.”
Baker said there’s been a lot of interest in the new opportunity to work with businesses in New Hampshire.
One Spirit and nonprofit donations in New Hampshire are supporting workers for plane fare and clothing needed for the job and fun. The employers need to offer housing, according to the nonprofit's website. The program provides steps for the participants to learn skills to live independently.
“They don’t normally go to the beach here in South Dakota,” Baker said.
The program, which includes a coordinator to help navigate any cultural difference, includes a weekly excursion, and the program touts weekly fireworks, sand sculptures and the Seafood Festival.
Baker is worried about rip currents and transportation.
“Yes, they ride bicycles I’m sure,” Baker said, “but not in traffic. There is not a lot of traffic here on the rez. There are a lot more people than there are here on the reservation.”
Nyhan said the average annual income in the Pine Ridge reservation is $5,200 a year. The workers could likely bring home $6,000 or $7,000 after a summer of work.
The program could expand if the pilot goes well. A local welder is interested in hiring a worker in the future, and some in the ski industry have reached out to see if there could be a similar program in the winter.
"There is lot of potential, but we want to start small because we want to learn the lessons," he said. "We want to see what goes right and what goes wrong."
For more information go to onespiritemployment.com.