I-95 north and south NH Liquor & Wine Outlets

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is looking for someone to buy and redevelop a total of 88 acres associated with its store sites on Interstate 95 north and south in Hampton.

 Provided by NH Liquor Commission

Plans to redevelop the Hampton Liquor and Wine Outlets off Interstate 95 will rev up again after the state made a deal with the town’s conservation commission, which includes the relocation of conservation land and a one-time $300,000 payment.

The project has been stalled for more than a year as the New Hampshire Liquor Commission worked through approvals needed to proceed.