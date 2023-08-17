Plans to redevelop the Hampton Liquor and Wine Outlets off Interstate 95 will rev up again after the state made a deal with the town’s conservation commission, which includes the relocation of conservation land and a one-time $300,000 payment.
The project has been stalled for more than a year as the New Hampshire Liquor Commission worked through approvals needed to proceed.
The state liquor commission hopes to sell the approximately 88 acres in Hampton to a developer who will build new twin 22,000-square-foot liquor stores and other welcome center features, including a gas station, stores and restaurants.
Part of the agreement reached last month calls for relocating 11.21 acres of conservation land from the northbound to the southbound plaza, according to July 31 meeting minutes.
“It opens the development opportunities up,” E.J. Powers, commission spokesman, said of the deal.
The liquor commission also agreed to pay $300,000 to the town’s Conservation Fund to protect undeveloped land elsewhere in town.
In March 2022, the town adopted an “Interstate 95 Corridor Overlay District,” which approved zoning for the property. The list of uses includes retail, convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations and more.
Eight qualified developers have put their names in the running to buy and develop the land, including Granite State Hospitality, which operates Common Man Roadside and opened the Hooksett welcome centers in 2014.
Other well-known New Hampshire developers include Dick Anagnost, Bill Binnie and Goodwin Family Management.
Other companies indicating interested included Applegreen, an Irish company; Venture III Holdings in Maine; and Global Partners and Nouria Energy, both based in Massachusetts.
“We look forward to re-engaging with our qualified bidders,” Powers said.
The developer will be reimbursed
Unlike the Hooksett development, which involves a long-term lease with the Department of Transportation, the 88 acres in Hampton is for sale. The developer will be reimbursed for the cost of building the new Liquor and Wine Outlet stores.
At least one of the qualified developers was looking to add casino gaming and a hotel. Those uses, however, were not included in the approved overlay district.
A request for proposals will be released to the eight qualified developers. Some might choose not to submit plans.
The developer would be responsible for all construction, operating and maintenance costs, but the commission will own its stores and the on- and off-ramps to the sites.
Interstate 95 carries an average of 79,000 vehicles per day in both directions, with summertime peaks of more than 125,000, according to the documents.
The project requires approvals from the state Department of Environmental Services and the Justice Department before bids can go out, Powers said.