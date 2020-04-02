BETHLEHEM – With schools and many restaurants and retailers closed because of the coronavirus, Casella Waste Management said its commercial business has “dropped off the face of the earth,” but with more people staying home, there’s been an uptick in residential trash coming to the company’s landfill here.
Overall, said Kevin Roy, who is a division manager for Rutland, Vt.-based Casella, the volume of solid waste being received at its North Country Environmental Services landfill is down slightly because of the loss of the commercial component, although it is being offset by an increase in residential trash.
Casella serves 50,000 residential customers in New Hampshire; some 5,500 commercial and institutional clients, 150 cities and towns and it also accepts waste from out of state.
Typically, late winter/early spring is a quieter time at the NCES landfill, said Roy, on Wednesday, but the coronavirus has made things quieter still.
“Commercial has dropped off the face of the earth,” said Roy, and activity at the landfill, too, has decreased, some intentionally, some by happenstance.
The landfill has shut down its swap shop to prevent social interaction that could spread coronavirus, he said, and while keeping its weigh station open, has eliminated contact between haulers and landfill employees, the latter now recording billing information electronically from a safe distance.
The operation of the landfill and of the third-party contractors who deliver waste to and maintain equipment there has been deemed an “essential” business by the federal government, which means the facility will stay open, said Roy.
The landfill is not, however, increasing its number of employees, something that it would normally do at this time of year.
Asked about the effect of the coronavirus, Roy said he expects that one consequence is that “recycling will suffer,” due to concerns about spreading the disease.
As of April 1, for instance, the Town of Littleton, whose solid waste ends up at the NCES landfill, announced that its transfer station was “…temporarily ending community recycling, except for glass and commercial pickup agreements, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Andrew Dorsett, Littleton town manager, said in a prepared statement that “The public’s inability to consistently sort recycling requires staff to directly interact with the public’s potentially contagious waste. The transfer station is taking this measure to proactively act to protect the staff’s health. If a staff infection occurs it threatens a reduced ability to receive all solid waste, which could result in a community wide public health issue.”
Dorsett advised Littleton residents to combine their recycling with regular solid waste in their municipal trash bags.
Roy echoed Dorsett, saying that trash and sanitation are public-health issues, and that maybe, because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people will appreciate that fact.
“We are a sanitation department and a very intimate part of society,” he said, adding that NCES and Casella also are “fortunate enough to be able to help” the communities in which they are based.
Recently, Casella delivered 12,000 N95 masks to Littleton Regional Hospital, said Jeff Weld, who is Casella’s director of community engagement on Thursday, while “throughout the rest of our footprint we were able to deliver well over 100,000 masks to hospitals and other front line responders.”