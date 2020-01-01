KEENE — Localvores are free to roam in Keene and elsewhere again after the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship won its battle with a Vermont company behind a new smartphone app.
Hannah Grimes announced Monday it won the case before the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy Panel, which rules on Internet name challenges.
The panel said the company behind the Localvore Passport app could not force Hannah Grimes to stop using the web address localvore.com.
Mary Ann Kristiansen, the Hannah Grimes executive director, said in a statement that her organization has been preaching the benefits of shopping and eating locally for more than a decade before Localvore Passport existed.
“Localvore, Inc. aggressively shut down our localvore web page and initiated a legal action that threatened these activities,” Kristiansen said. “Notably, other communities and entities use the generic term localvore as well, and Hannah Grimes felt it was equally important to defend the rights of others in this movement to use this popular term.”
Michael Nedell, COO and Localvore Passport’s co-founder, denies his company was being aggressive.
He said Hannan Grimes’ website address was similar to his company’s trademarked name.
“We have no interest in keeping anyone from using the term ‘localvore,’ but only in protecting our trademark,” he said.
Nedell said his company first tried to buy the domain name from Hannah Grimes, or find some other partnership, before bringing a dispute to the internet group.
“We have never tried to get a website shut down,” he said.
The panel found the term “localvore” was in use well before Localvore Passport got its start. It said the word is now a generic term that should be free to anyone to use.
Kristiansen opened the Hannah Grimes Marketplace in 1997, featuring locally made goods.
The market remains on Main Street in Keene. The center for entrepreneurship and business incubator opened later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.