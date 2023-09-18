META-PERKS

Company representatives wear branded T-shirts at the Meta Platforms Inc. area on the opening day of the MWC Barcelona at the Fira de Barcelona venue in Barcelona, Spain, in 2022.

 Bloomberg photo by Angel Garcia/file

Meta Platforms employees are slowly starting to enjoy coming into the office more, bouncing back from a morale crisis that set in after 20,000 of their teammates were laid off over the past year. One reason: the company has revived a number of popular pre-pandemic perks, from branded T-shirts to happy hours.

Workers have spent most of the year fearing for their jobs during rolling cuts. Productivity slowed because employees were unsure what to work on, or if they should be working at all. Employees that survived the layoffs were sad that their friends were no longer at the company, and that the perquisites — the little extras that made work fun — were reduced, multiple current and former workers said.