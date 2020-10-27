Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Harley-Davidson Inc beat profit expectations on Tuesday as tighter inventories helped drive up prices and it reined in costs as part of Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz's restructuring plan, sending its shares up as much as 28%.
Overall shipments were down only 6% in the third quarter, recovering from a 59% slump in the prior quarter, indicating a rise in demand for the maker of large cruisers.
Harley-Davidson Inc beat profit expectations on Tuesday as tighter inventories helped drive up prices and it reined in costs as part of Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz's restructuring plan, sending its shares up as much as 28%.
Two employees of Londonderry-based industrial aluminum casting manufacturer Uni-Cast Inc. have settled a dispute with their employer after accusing the company of firing them because they were involved in union-related activities.