Harley-Davidson motorcycles stand in a garage at Harley-Davidson dealer in Wrigleyville neighborhood, in Chicago on July 13, 2022.  

 Bianca Flowers/REUTERS

Harley-Davidson on Wednesday reported better-than-expected profit as robust demand for popular bike models during the summer riding season boosted sales, easing investors' fears of a slowdown in leisure spending due to high inflation.

Shares of the iconic motorcycle maker were 2.5% higher in pre-market trading after the company reported a 60% jump in quarterly profit, outpacing analyst estimates.