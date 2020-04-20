Citing too much competition in the Bedford area, Harvest Market will close its doors for good in the coming weeks.
“Quite honestly, this is something that we have been looking at for months,” said Mike Violette, president and CEO of Associated Grocers of New England.
The closure is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harvest Market has been operating at 209 Route 101 for more than 20 years, previously as Vista Foods.
The site also previously housed Star Market and IGA.
“Bedford has always been a great market for us — that was one of our best stores for a number of years,” said Violette.
With a new Trader Joe’s recently opening in Bedford and existing grocery stores such as Market Basket and two Hannaford locations in town, Violette said there is a lot of competition within close proximity.
In addition, he said the previous opening of the New Hampshire Liquor Store in Bedford resulted in a cut to wine sales at Harvest Market.
“The community really looks at this as their store,” said Violette, adding the employees are fantastic people who are very devoted to their jobs.
Harvest Market will close its doors at 5 p.m. on May 2.
In an online statement, Ed Murphy, store manager, said the store will be working hard to provide all of its associates with job opportunities inside and outside of the company.
“Bedford is a special community, and we have loved being a part of it,” said Murphy. There are currently 15 full-time workers and 21 part-time workers at Harvest Market in Bedford.
According to Violette, preliminary plans are already in the works by the landlords to potentially renovate the plaza.
“There are new businesses going in, which is good for the town,” said Violette, who declined to elaborate on the future plans other than to say that one of the potential future tenants is food-related. One of the potential tenants is interested in talking with some of Harvest’s employees, he added.
The Harvest ACE Hardware store in the same plaza is also permanently closing its doors at 5 p.m. on June 20. It has eight part-time employees and one full-time associate.
“I know almost every customer who comes in or what they are coming in for,” said Dan Riedy, store manager at ACE Hardware. “I think hardware stores like this have such a niche in the community that it is hard to quantify.”
He said there are few businesses where an employee will spend so much time helping a customer interested in purchasing just a 25-cent item. Riedy said there will be some good sales in the coming weeks.