Harvey Construction

This architectural rendering from Stone River Architects depicts a new warehouse that will be constructed for Harvey Construction near its corporate offices in Bedford.

 Provided by Stone River Architects

Harvey Construction is planning to expand its Bedford campus with the construction of a new warehouse.

“We have done a number of projects on Harvey Road,” said Tony Nazaka of Stone River Architects, noting Harvey Construction has had several improvements to its Bedford headquarters in recent years.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021