For Katrina Parrott, being invited to present her idea to Apple at its campus in Cupertino, Calif., felt like a dream. Less than a year earlier, she had been laid off from her job with NASA in Texas. Now, she was discussing partnering with the iPhone maker on an idea she had pioneered: emoji…
The Panda Express cashier had already been forced to strip to her underwear in front of her fellow staff during a "self-improvement" seminar in 2019, she said, and told to open up to the group about her vulnerabilities.
Maine's hotels and inns are seeing reservations ramp up after Gov. Janet Mills last week announced a plan to open the state to more visitors and relax capacity limits in time for the crucial tourism season.