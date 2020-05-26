U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced bipartisan legislation Tuesday to improve the Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing (RRIF) loan program, which is designed to provide direct loans to help develop passenger and short line railroads in New Hampshire and across the country.
The bill seeks to improve the existing program through three objectives. One is to provide dedicated funding for RRIF funding costs, half of which would go towards short line railroads and the other half would be for passenger rail projects.
A second objective is to streamline the application process by making an expedited credit review process for loans and also requiring the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to update applicants on the status of their application.
A third objective is to improve the program’s flexibility through longer loan terms for certain rail infrastructure projects and by modifying how DOT evaluates collateral and creditworthiness.
Supporters of the bill say this type of loan could be used to help finance projects like the Capitol Corridor Project that would connect Manchester and Nashua to Boston via commuter rail.
“As communities consider steps to promote economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this bipartisan legislation looks ahead to strengthen funding opportunities for passenger rail,” said Hassan in a statement. “Passenger rail can provide a significant economic boost to Granite State communities, and as Congress considers future transportation and infrastructure packages, it should prioritize passenger rail efforts.”
“RRIF was created to provide stable financing to small railroads for infrastructure investment, however, short lines are often unable to afford the time and expense associated with the current RRIF application process, discouraging them from using the program,” said Thune in a statement. “This legislation makes necessary updates to RRIF, so that short lines are better able to use the program as originally intended.”
Mayors of the state’s two largest cities expressed support for the legislation.
“Passenger rail connecting Nashua to Boston will greatly help our people and economy,” said Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess in a statement. “Economic investments like passenger rail are more important than ever as we consider long-term recovery from COVID-19, and I am glad to see Senator Hassan’s bipartisan push to make it easier to fund passenger rail.”
“Manchester residents and businesses have advocated for the expansion of commuter rail for years,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “Additional funding for projects like the New Hampshire Capital Corridor would help communities like Manchester expand economic development opportunities, attract a youthful workforce and increase accessibility to employment. I want to thank Senator Hassan for her efforts to fight for commuter rail in the Granite State.”