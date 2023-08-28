Hawaiian Electric Industries’ stock soared after the utility pushed back against a lawsuit filed by Maui County that accused the company of starting the deadly Lahaina fire, suggesting that county’s fire department may be responsible for losing control of the blaze.
While a fire on the morning of Aug. 8 was apparently caused by power lines falling in high winds, the second blaze that swept through the town of Lahaina in the afternoon started hours after Hawaiian Electric’s power lines in the area had been turned off, the utility said Monday in a statement.
Shares of parent company Hawaiian Electric Industries surged as much as 52%, the most record. They had tumbled 70% before Monday. Maui County and investors sued the parent company last week, claiming the utility didn’t cut power and take safety measures to contain the fire.
“We were surprised and disappointed that the County of Maui rushed to court even before completing its own investigation,” Shelee Kimura, president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric, known as HECO, said in the statement.
“We believe the complaint is factually and legally irresponsible.”
Maui County disputed Hawaiian Electric’s statement on Monday.
“To the extent HECO has information of a second ignition source, HECO should offer that evidence now,” said John Fiske, an attorney representing the county, said in a statement. “The ultimate responsibility rests with HECO to de-energize, ensure its equipment and systems are properly maintained, and ensure downed power lines are not energized.”