AT&T’s HBO Max and Comcast’s Peacock saw a surge in sign-ups in recent months, an indication they’re gaining some momentum in an uphill fight against Netflix and Walt Disney.
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey, speaking at an investment conference Tuesday, said HBO Max has added about 4 million new users in less than three months, putting activations at 12.6 million.
