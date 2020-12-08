Streaming

AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey, speaking at an investment conference Tuesday, said HBO Max has added about 4 million new users in less than three months, putting activations at 12.6 million.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

AT&T’s HBO Max and Comcast’s Peacock saw a surge in sign-ups in recent months, an indication they’re gaining some momentum in an uphill fight against Netflix and Walt Disney.

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Monday, December 07, 2020