PORTSMOUTH — HCA Healthcare’s New Hampshire hospitals — Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Parkland Medical Center in Derry and Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester — are launching a nurse extern program, the first such program in the state of New Hampshire.

The externship program was designed to provide nursing students with the opportunity to develop their clinical skills and judgment, critical thinking, and professionalism, and to help improve and ease the transition from the classroom to the bedside. It also provides HCA Healthcare’s New Hampshire hospitals with a pipeline for recruiting and retaining new nurses during a time when the nation is facing a severe nursing shortage.