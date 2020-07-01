HOOKSETT — A developer wants to demolish an architecturally prominent home of rare construction and put up a storage facility, a plan more than 4,400 signers of an online petition are against.
The home, known locally as the Stone House, was built in 1930 and has been found eligible for listing on both the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places, according to Hooksett Heritage Commission spokesperson Kathie Northrup.
A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Hooksett Municipal Building. Town officials say proper social distancing protocols will be observed.
The state Division of Historical Resources (DHR) considers the property, located at 1253 Hooksett Road, “an excellent example of an early 20th century period house, executed in stone with Tudor Revival details.”
“Period houses are uncommon in New Hampshire, early 20th century fieldstone houses are rare,” reads the DHR’s statement about the home, also known as the Hebert House.
“The Hebert House clearly exhibits multiple character-defining features of Tudor Revival, including a side-gabled roof with large, dominant front gable, a massive chimney, and arcaded wing walls.”
According to paperwork on file with DHR, the house was built in 1930 by Alfred Hebert. Hebert was born in Manchester in 1898, the son of French Canadian parents who worked in the textile mills.
Hebert, a truck driver, built the home with his son Roger using stones collected from walls and fieldstone foundations in the Martin’s Corner neighborhood.
RCA Holdings LLC in Manchester has applied for a demolition permit to take down the structure and build a storage facility on the site, Northrup said. Attempts to reach staff or ownership at RCA Holdings LLC on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
An online petition, “Save the Stone House, Hooksett New Hampshire, from Demolition,” can be found at the change.org site. The petition can be found at https://bit.ly/2NOwDjG.
“I am signing this petition because we need to put an end to the destruction of historic properties by developers,” wrote Timothy Courtemanche in an online post about the petition.
“We have very few homes that have such beautiful architecture,” wrote Michele Guild.
“This building is so unique,” wrote Linda (Amirault) Kleinschmidt. “There has to be some way to repurpose it. It would make a great pub or even B&B.”
“Because it’s pretty much a landmark, it’s something special,” wrote Lindsey Groulx. “I always remember seeing this house and admiring it as a kid. It should be saved because it’s something unique that you can’t replace.”