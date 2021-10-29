The hospital organization SolutionHealth would acquire the Merrimack-based Home Health & Hospice Care under a proposal currently under consideration by New Hampshire regulators.
The two nonprofit organizations filed papers in August with the New Hampshire Department of Justice, Charitable Trusts Unit, that outline the no-cash transaction.
The Charitable Trusts Unit has scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 18 in Nashua to solicit input on the deal.
In filings, HHHC said the aging New Hampshire population is resulting in a rising demand for services. At the same time, the organization is facing higher administrative costs for items such as electronic health records technology and a shifting payment landscape, including movement from fee-for-service to a value-based payment system.
Under the terms, HHHC would remain a free-standing health-care organization while accessing efficiencies, improvements in patient care and cost controls from the larger organization.
SolutionHealth is a holding company with $1 billion in revenues that includes the Manchester-based Elliot Health Systems and Nashua-based Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. The most recent HHHC financial reports put its revenues at $22.4 million.
SolutionHealth would open a post-acute care division that would comprise both HHC and a similar Manchester-based organization already under the SolutionHealth umbrella, VNA of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire.
The post-acute care division would help reduce hospitalizations and lengths of stay, develop alternative care models, improve integration of palliative and home care, and expand patient choice, the filing says.
HHHC would retain control over Community Hospice House and funds dedicated to the house. The organization's chief executive, John Getts, will remain in place along with a majority of his leadership team. Any action to remove him would have to be approved by both SolutionHealth and HHHC boards.
The public hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Courtyard Marriott, Southwood Drive, Nashua. Written comments can be submitted to charitabletrusts2@doj.nh.gov.